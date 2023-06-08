Frontiers | Science News

Science for all with compatible AI

Watch Mirjam Eckert, chief publishing officer at Frontiers, introduce the publisher and demystify its machine learning tool. With thanks to the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute.

Science-for-all-with-compatible-AI-ME

Human compatible Artificial Intelligence (AI) could empower us all. But public trust in good science will be key.  

At Frontiers, we apply AI to help build that trust. Our Artificial Intelligence Review Assistant (AIRA) verifies that scientific knowledge is accurately and honestly presented even before our people decide whether to review, endorse, or publish the research paper that contains it.

AIRA reads every research manuscript we receive and makes up to 20 checks a second. These checks cover, among other things, language quality, the integrity of figures and images, plagiarism, and conflicts of interest. The results give editors and reviewers another perspective as they decide whether to put a research paper through our rigorous and transparent peer review.

We face global, existential threats, from health emergencies to climate change. We can manage and reverse these threats, for healthy lives on a healthy planet – with political will, global collaboration, and scientific breakthrough at a scale not yet seen. On all those counts, success will depend on the widespread sharing of the latest scientific knowledge. All of it.

Good research published at scale and shared globally, with machine readability across large volumes of information, will accelerate scientific discovery and grow our chances of success.

Read more about AIRA here.

Read the Financial Times’ coverage of our AI tools here.

Related Content

Post related info

June 08, 2023

FS

Frontiers Science Communications

Post categories

Featured news

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

AIRA

Artificial intelligence

Open access

Peer review

Technology

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content