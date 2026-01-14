Science unlocked: opening knowledge to accelerate global progress

A new docufilm hosted by CNBC shines a spotlight on Frontiers’ mission to make science open — and the powerful role this approach plays in accelerating breakthroughs across health, climate resilience, technology, the economy, and society.

‘Open science just makes sense’. That's the guiding idea behind Science Unlocked, a short documentary about Frontiers launched today and hosted by global news network, CNBC - and the principle shaping a faster, fairer future for sciene.

The film traces the founding of Frontiers and the values that drive its mission, revealing how removing barriers to knowledge transforms what science can achieve. By highlighting both the challenges created by paywalls and the opportunities unlocked through open access, Science Unlocked shows how openness is not only expanding who can participate in research, but also accelerating discovery, strengthening decision-making, and turning scientific potential into progress at global scale.

Through insights from leading experts, the documentary brings to life a simple truth: when knowledge moves freely, innovation moves faster — and the benefits reach everyone.

These themes will be built upon at Frontiers Science House, a new initiative launching at the at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos this month.

Championing open science and fostering collaboration across disciplines and sectors, Frontiers Science House is the platform where scientific knowledge can inform decisions that define the future.

“We have amazing opportunity to bring science and the scientists behind these discoveries much closer to the decision makers, whether it’s businesspeople or the global policy makers” Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder, Frontiers

The inaugural Frontiers Science House will take place from 19 to 23 January at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026.

Learn more about Frontiers Science House

Watch Science Unlocked on the CNBC website