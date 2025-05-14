Angharad Brewer Gillham
Featured news
14 May 2025
Scientists observed chimpanzees in Uganda apparently cleaning and treating their own and others’ wounds.
Featured news
07 May 2025
Study participants asked to choose whether to empathize with or describe people preferred to empathize with groups, despite finding it difficult and distressing.
Featured news
07 Apr 2025
A phytoplankton bloom damaged habitats, deprived bottlenose dolphins of nutritious prey, and led to a sharp rise in strandings and deaths.
Featured news
31 Mar 2025
Using a screen in bed at night makes it much more likely you’ll sleep less and sleep badly — but social media use is no worse than any other form of screen use.
Featured news
21 Mar 2025
Scientists tracking endangered great hammerhead sharks show that Andros Island, in the Bahamas, is a year-round refuge for some individuals that choose not to migrate.
Featured news
11 Mar 2025
By comparing climate models to fossil vegetation, scientists trace the remains of climate chaos following the Permian-Triassic mass extinction — including 10 degrees of global warming caused by CO2 emissions.
Health
07 Mar 2025
Dr George Musgrave is both a musician and an academic, with first-hand experience of the music industry’s challenges. In this guest editorial, inspired by their moving and urgent new article in Frontiers in Public Health, he and co-author Dr Dorian Lamis, who is a clinical psychologist and suicide prevention expert, turn the spotlight on the toll of death by suicide in the music industry, and call for immediate action to support vulnerable artists.
Featured news
25 Feb 2025
Scientists successfully identify microbe fossils in terrestrial rocks like those found on Mars, opening up the possibility of searching for fossils on the Red Planet.
Featured news
18 Feb 2025
Conservation researchers working on grassland restoration in Kenya found that larger areas of restored habitat reduced both social conflicts and human-wildlife conflicts.
Featured news
10 Feb 2025
Highly playful people are realistic about their circumstances, scientists say, but they are more resilient in the present and more optimistic about the future.
Neuroscience
31 Jan 2025
The auricular muscles, which helped our distant ancestors move their ears to improve hearing quality, activated when people were trying to listen to competing sounds.
Featured news
30 Jan 2025
Understanding the different types of immune dysregulation that cause sepsis will let us target treatments, lower future death tolls, and prevent lingering illness like long COVID-19.
Featured news
22 Jan 2025
Blue growth rings found in woody plant stems represent years when cells did not lignify properly because of summers too cold for growth.
Featured news
17 Jan 2025
Scientists studying the impact of accents on prejudices find that people associate accents they consider more working-class with more criminal behavior.
Featured news
17 Dec 2024
Scientists investigated the noses of people with asthma and allergic rhinitis and found that the fungi in their noses are different to healthy people, suggesting future targets for treatments.
