Featured news
09 May 2025
At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, it’s impossible to cover all of them. Here are just five amazing papers on the power of hormones you may have missed.
Featured news
08 May 2025
Prof Eliane Candiani Arantes and Prof Manuela Berto Pucca are co-authors of a newly published Frontiers in Public Health article that focuses on the rising number of scorpion stings straining Brazil’s public health system. In this latest Frontier Scientist installment, they talk about their research and careers.
Featured news
02 May 2025
Researchers found a centuries-old mummy from Austria exceptionally well preserved – likely the result of a never-before reported embalming method using wood chips, twigs, fabric, and zinc chloride
Featured news
25 Apr 2025
Researchers examined shark bites in French Polynesia and found, for the first time, that some sharks may bite in self-defense when their survival instinct kicks in
Featured news
24 Apr 2025
Research showed parents of children who struggle with attending school regularly feel the effects of school distress across all aspects of their lives, rating it as the second most threatening possible life event.
Featured news
16 Apr 2025
In a new Frontiers in Conservation Science article, Dr Kelly Dunning discusses the politicization of wildlife management. The team analyzed hundreds of documents to track the case of grizzlies being taken off or staying on the list of endangered species. This editorial highlights some of the issues that come with wildlife management becoming ever more political.
Featured news
15 Apr 2025
High percentages of adverse birth outcomes in vulnerable communities could be alleviated by reducing odds to the same levels less vulnerable women experience
Featured news
09 Apr 2025
Earth Day, an annual event to show support for the protection of the Earth and what’s living on it, is almost upon us. To celebrate, we’re highlighting five recently published Frontiers articles on energy, ecosystems, and the environment.
Environment
08 Apr 2025
By examining mercury concentrations in tree rings, researchers showed that trees could be witnesses to illegal gold mining activities in the Amazon, highlighting their potential as biomonitors
Featured news
28 Mar 2025
A researcher put physical distance between people and their phones and found that our devices may not be the cause of our distraction – it’s what we do with them.
Featured news
18 Mar 2025
Perception of social media features and norms, especially highly visual content and availability expectations, could lead to teens experiencing digital stress that might give rise to fights with friends
Featured news
13 Mar 2025
Researchers established a link between cultural dimensions and prevalence of round, just below, and precise prices.
Life sciences
05 Mar 2025
Q&A with Brendan Cottrell, who, with co-authors, investigated the practicality of using smartphones to create 3D scans of stranded marine life that can aid in postmortem examinations and help scientists and conservationists protect marine species.
Featured news
03 Mar 2025
International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and aims to accelerate women’s equality. Gearing up for March 8th, we’re highlighting recent Frontiers research on women’s health, professional lives, and societal status.
Featured news
28 Feb 2025
Researchers found miRNA – tiny bamboo molecules – could enter giant pandas’ bloodstream and facilitate the adaptation to a bamboo-based diet
