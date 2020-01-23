Featured news
23 Jan 2020
New species of antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in infected wound
A hitherto unknown antibiotic-resistant bacteria species, in the same family as E. coli and Salmonella spp., has been found: Frontiers in Microbiology
Featured news
23 Jan 2020
Featured news
24 Apr 2019
For the first time researchers have incorporated auranofin — an antibiotic with low resistance potential — into a coating for intravascular catheters; Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology
Featured news
10 Apr 2019
Scientists recover dozens of antimicrobial and anticancer compounds from seaweed; Frontiers in Microbiology
Featured news
29 Mar 2019
This is the research team in charge of the study. From left to right: Ivan Erill, Pilar Cortés, Jordi Barbé and Miquel Sánchez-Osuna. Credit: UAB. — by Autonomous University of Barcelona A team of researchers has discovered a new process capable of generating resistance to synthetic antibacterial drugs within bacterial populations long before they are put to clinical use. The research was led by Jordi Barbé, researcher at the Molecular Microbiology Group of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), and by Ivan Erill from the Department of Biology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). The findings were recently published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology. Researchers analysed the large volume of bacterial genomes available with the aim of identifying the origin of mobile genetic elements carriers of a resistance to sulfonamides frequently detected in the superbacteria found in hospitals. Origin of the Mobile Di-Hydro-Pteroate Synthase Gene Determining Sulfonamide Resistance in Clinical Isolates► Read original article► Download original article (pdf) Through a comparative analysis of sequences and phylogenetic techniques, the researchers were able to establish that sulfonamide-resistant genes appeared in two ground bacteria families (Rhodobiaceae and Leptospiraceae) over 600 million years ago thanks to a mutation in the drug’s target gene. The […]
Featured news
07 Feb 2019
Scientists have studied antibiotic resistance emergence and dissemination in the Chobe River, northern Botswana’s only permanent surface water resource; Frontiers in Microbiology
Life sciences
23 Aug 2017
A recent study published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology presents a comprehensive overview of S. aureus’ remarkable resilience against our body’s immune system and how to better protect against deadly infections.
Life sciences
22 May 2017
Research in Frontiers in Microbiology has found that banknotes can transmit potentially pathogenic and antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria
