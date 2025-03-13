Featured news
13 Mar 2025
Round up, just below, or precise amount? Choosing the final price of a product may be just a cultural thing
Researchers established a link between cultural dimensions and prevalence of round, just below, and precise prices.
13 Mar 2025
26 Mar 2024
Researchers found that Swedes and Italians use different gestures, which may reveal culturally different ways of conceptualizing narratives when telling a story
27 Jul 2021
By Peter Rejcek, science writer The Ifesowapo dùndún ensemble performing in Igbo Ora, southwest Nigeria. Image: Dr Cecilia Durojaye A novel analysis into the acoustical similarities between Yorùbá vocalizations and a west African instrument called the dùndún found a high degree of correlation. The researchers discovered that the talking drum mimics the microstructure of the tonal language and can be categorized into four different modes. In addition, the study emphasizes the value of studying non-western culture to understand various phenomena in mainstream musicology and linguistics that go beyond western domains. Musicians like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton are considered virtuosos, guitarists who could make their instruments sing. Drummers in west Africa who play hourglass-shaped percussion instruments called dùndúns can make their instrument not only sing, but talk. New research published in the journal Frontiers in Communication is one of the first to show the high degree of acoustic correlation between these talking drums and the spoken Yorùbá language. Dùndún drumming is a musical-oral tradition where skilled drummers, manipulating the intensity and pitch of the instrument, can mimic Yorùbá, a tonal language mainly spoken in southwest Nigeria. Dubbed ‘talking drums’, dùndúns can be used as purely musical instruments or what scientists […]
17 Apr 2020
Dance Movement Therapy as a tool to improve mood, promote exercise, and create closeness between grandparents and grandchildren: Frontiers in Psychology
03 Apr 2020
Study finds men in non-Western cultures were less preoccupied with media ideals of body appearance: Frontiers in Psychology
03 Mar 2020
A person’s cultural values may shape their views and actions on “socially appropriate sickness”: Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience
05 Feb 2020
High-tempo music may increase the benefits of exercise and reduce perceived effort: Frontiers in Psychology
29 Jul 2019
A system developed by David Dalmazzo and Rafael Ramírez, members of the Music Technology Group, allows violin students to benefit from real-time accurate information about their movements when playing the instrument; Frontiers in Psychology
23 Apr 2018
What does elephant seal migration sound like? A study by prominent marine researchers is the first to find out.
19 Apr 2018
Structured music lessons significantly enhance children’s cognitive abilities which lead to improved academic performance: Frontiers in Neuroscience
01 Nov 2017
Limbo, a novel by neurosurgeon and inventor Eric Leuthardt, explores what happens when neurotechnology is used for nefarious purposes.
02 Oct 2017
A study in Frontiers in Neuroscience finds no evidence that loud events cause auditory nerve injury or permanent hearing loss in young adults.
26 Jul 2017
Professor Johanna Devaney is new Specialty Chief Editor for Digital Musicology. In this interview, she discusses her goals and motivations for the section
18 Jul 2017
Neurologists have created a hands-free, thought-controlled musical instrument, which they’ve recently described in a report in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.
17 Jul 2017
Professor Johanna Devaney new Specialty Chief Editor of Digital Musicology, specialty section within Frontiers in Digital Humanities.
