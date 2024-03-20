Featured news
20 Mar 2024
Machine learning tools can predict emotion in voices in just over a second
Scientists showed that machine learning tools can identify emotions from audio fragments lasting just 1.5 seconds on par with human ratings
18 Jul 2022
By Suzanna Burgelman, Frontiers science writer Image: Ken stocker/Shutterstock.com Hearing insults is like receiving a “mini slap in the face”, regardless of the precise context the insult is made in. That is the conclusion of a new paper published in Frontiers in Communication. The researchers used electroencephalography (EEG) and skin conductance recordings to compare the short-term impact of repeated verbal insults to that of repeated positive or neutral evaluations. The results provide us with a unique opportunity to research the intersection between emotion and language. Humans are a highly social species. We rely on ever-changing cooperation dynamics and interpersonal relations to survive and thrive. Words have a big role to play in these relations, as they are tools used to understand interpersonal behavior. As such, words can hurt, but we know little about how the impact of words comes about as someone processes an insult. “The exact way in which words can deliver their offensive, emotionally negative payload at the moment these words are being read or heard is not yet well-understood,” said corresponding author Dr Marijn Struiksma, of Utrecht University. Because insults pose a threat against our reputation and against our ‘self’, they provide a unique opportunity to research […]
13 Jan 2022
Emotionally manipulative political ads fail at swaying new voters, but excel at ensuring party loyalty, finds new study in Frontiers in Psychology
20 Feb 2020
Findings may help health care professionals better assess those with autism, schizophrenia: Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience
19 Feb 2019
Healthy women who use birth control pills are poorer judges of subtle facial expressions than non-users, according to new research; Frontiers in Neuroscience
13 Aug 2018
As little as two weeks of compassion meditation training may reduce the distress a person feels when witnessing another’s suffering: Frontiers in Psychology
02 Feb 2018
Researchers find that emotive images alter people’s behavior, while emotive words do not
01 Mar 2017
Our emotions are often affected by images and visual memories. What if we could train our own brains to use imagery and effect our emotional state?
16 Jun 2015
Heavy Metal and related genres, such as Death-, Black-, Folk-Metal, or Metalcore, are often associated with aggression and even criminal offence.
