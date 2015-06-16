Frontiers | Science News

Staff Pick: Extreme metal music and anger processing

<p>Tobias Preuten is the Journal Operations Assistant at Frontiers. He has a PhD in Molecular Biology / Plant Genetics from the Humboldt-University of Berlin, working on mitochondrial genome architecture and plastid transcription. </p>

Tobias Preuten is a Journal Operations Specialist at Frontiers. He has a PhD in Molecular Biology / Plant Genetics from the Humboldt-University of Berlin.

By Tobias Preuten

Good news for Metalheads – your favorite music is good for you!

Heavy Metal and related genres, such as Death-, Black-, Folk-Metal, or Metalcore, are often associated with aggression and even criminal offence. Especially in the tabloid press, but also in more serious media, this connection is frequently (mis)used to explain violent behavior. But does extreme music actually cause anger and its above-mentioned manifestations?

The article “Extreme metal music and anger processing” published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, aims to shed some light on this question. To this end, a group of Australian researchers conducted a study involving 39 extreme metal listeners. In short, they made the subjects angry and, subsequently, let them listen to their favorite (extreme) music or sit in silence for ten minutes. Emotions were measured objectively (heart rate) and subjectively (questionnaires, interviews) at multiple stages during the experiment.

The authors concluded that extreme music does not cause anger but rather helps well-disposed listeners to process their negative emotions and calm down. It furthermore seems to stimulate feelings of activity and inspiration.

Now I look forward to the same study replacing extreme music with Justin Bieber or Katy Perry – listening to that would certainly make ME angry.

Related Content

Post related info

June 16, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Life sciences

Related Subjects

Emotion

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

Music

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content