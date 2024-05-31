Featured news

Clues to mysterious disappearance of North America’s large mammals 50,000 years ago found within ancient bone collagen

Dr Mariya Antonosyan, Dr Torben Rick, and Prof Nicole Boivin are co-authors of a new Frontiers in Mammal Science article in which they used new methods to identify fossil bone fragments housed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. The insights they gained could help scientists better understand the causes and consequences of large mammal extinction.