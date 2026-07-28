Editorial
Published on 28 Jul 2026
Editorial: Bacteria’s role in soil health and microbiomes
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
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Editorial
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Perspective
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Mini Review
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Systematic Review
Published on 07 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Accepted on 01 Jun 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Brief Research Report
Published on 19 May 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 19 Jan 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 19 Dec 2025
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Brief Research Report
Published on 04 Dec 2025
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 30 May 2025
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 21 May 2025
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 25 Apr 2025
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 16 Apr 2025
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Review
Published on 03 Mar 2025
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Mini Review
Published on 06 Nov 2024
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Review
Published on 09 Apr 2024
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 14 Mar 2024
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 20 Feb 2024
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 29 Jan 2024
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Review
Published on 12 Dec 2023
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Review
Published on 12 Oct 2023
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Mini Review
Published on 11 Oct 2023
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome