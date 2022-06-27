Scope

Astrochemistry is an interdisciplinary field involving chemistry, physics, and astronomy. It is also highly interconnected to astrobiology, which – among other topics – encompasses prebiotic chemistry, atmospheric sciences, and geology. The main aim of Astrochemistry is to understand the chemical evolution of the universe and its connection to the origin of life. This can be broken down into investigating the formation and destruction of molecules in space, their interaction with radiation and their feedback on the physics of the environment.

The Astrochemistry section of Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences publishes high-quality fundamental and applied, theoretical and experimental research across the fields of chemistry, physics, and astronomy as applied to astrochemistry.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- Gas-/grain-phase chemistry in the ISM

- Planetary atmosphere chemistry

- Spectroscopic characterization of astrochemical molecules

- Prebiotic chemistry

- Laboratory astrophysics

- Astrochemical models

- Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)

All studies must contribute novel aspects of astrochemistry or present new insights into astrochemical processes, properties and models. Many aspects related to reactivity and spectroscopy are of a broader interest and will therefore be addressed in close collaboration with Frontiers in Chemistry.