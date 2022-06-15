Scope

The Catalytic Reactions and Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of catalysis and its applications.

Led by Dr. Tomas Reina from the Faculty of Chemistry, University of Seville, the Catalytic Reactions and Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of catalysis, which connect fundamental chemical processes to practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

catalysis for energy and low-carbon technologies

catalysis for low-carbon technologies

electrocatalysis

in-depth mechanistic insights

multiscale modelling

new catalysts and/or processes with various applications (environmental chemistry, medical or pharmaceutical use, polymer synthesis, fuel processing)

reactivity of metal complexes

surface reactions

synthesis of catalysts and rational design

theoretical studies of catalysts and catalytic reactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular or surface level understanding of catalytic behavior.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of catalysis and its applications in environmental chemistry, medical or pharmaceutical use, polymer synthesis, fuel processing, surface reactions, reactivity of metal complexes, synthesis of catalysts and rational design, theoretical studies of catalysts and catalytic reactions, multiscale modelling, catalysis for low-carbon technologies, catalysis for energy applications and electrocatalysis (SDGs 3, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13).

The Catalytic Reactions and Chemistry section does not consider studies focusing on trial and error optimization or reporting incremental improvement of catalytic performance, unless they provide clear insight into the catalytic process described and the improvement noted. Studies should aim at contributing a mechanistic understanding about the catalytic behavior at the molecular or surface level. The section also does not consider studies that lack a clear focus on catalytic processes, their mechanisms, or applications. Unrelated fields or those with insufficient relevance to catalysis will not be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of catalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.