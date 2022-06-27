Scope

Catalysis is a core area of contemporary science posing major fundamental and conceptual challenges, while being at the heart of the chemical industry and a cornerstone for the transition towards sustainable societies. Catalytic Reactions and Chemistry focuses on the fields of heterogeneous and homogeneous catalysis. Submitted manuscript should focus on studies that relate catalytic function to fundamental chemical processes at catalytic centers, metals, on surfaces and interfaces. Furthermore, novel concepts in surface chemistry, the synthesis and catalytic behaviour of novel inorganic complexes and organic compounds, as well as spectroscopic methods for structural characterization, and theoretical methods to investigate catalytic cycles and reactions are in scope for the section. Relevant topics extend but are not limited to:

• In-depth mechanistic insights

• New catalysts and/or processes with various applications (environmental chemistry, medical or pharmaceutical use, polymer synthesis, fuel processing)

• Surface reactions

• Reactivity of metal complexes

• Synthesis of catalysts and rational design

• Theoretical studies of catalysts and catalytic reactions

• Multiscale modelling

• Catalysis for low-carbon technologies

• Electrocatalysis

Studies focusing on trial and error optimisation or reporting incremental improvement of catalytic performance are not in scope for the journal, unless providing clear insight into the catalytic process described and improvement noted. Studies should aim at contributing a mechanistic understanding about the catalytic behaviour at the molecular or surface level.