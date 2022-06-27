Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, University of Melbourne

Scope

The Chemical Biology section publishes significant fundamental and applied advances across all aspects of chemical biology, a rapidly growing field at the interface of chemistry and biology. This interdisciplinary forum highlights new chemical tools and techniques to visualize, understand and manipulate biological systems and processes at the molecular level. Topics include, but are not limited to:

· Mechanistic studies on carbohydrates, lipids, peptides, proteins and nucleic acids

· Protein and enzyme design and engineering

· Enzyme mechanism and biosynthesis of natural products

· Biological systems engineered to perform novel chemical transformations

· Intra- and intercellular communication mediated by small molecules

· Design and use of novel molecular systems as tools to study synthetic and systems biology

· Special chemical techniques (e.g. click chemistry and molecular imaging) to study biomolecules in living cells and organisms

· Generation, distribution and function of small molecule-protein conjugates

· Novel molecular probes to identify and characterize potential therapeutic targets

· Large-scale studies enabled by the use of chemistry-based technology: proteomics, lipidomics, metabolomics and glycomics

This section has a particular focus on applications of chemical biology approaches to fields such as medicinal chemistry, biochemistry, chemical genetics, structural biology, cell biology, glycobiology, systems biology, nanotechnology, pharmacology, immunology, microbiology, neuroscience and oncology. All studies must provide significant conceptual or methodological advances, and descriptive or phenomenological studies do not fall within the scope of the section.