Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, University of Melbourne

Scope

The Chemical Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the intersection of chemistry and biology.

Led by Dr. John Wade from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health at the University of Melbourne, the Chemical Biology section welcomes submissions in various domains of chemical biology, which connect the understanding and manipulation of biological systems and processes at the molecular level.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological systems engineered to perform novel chemical transformations

design and use of novel molecular systems as tools to study synthetic and systems biology

enzyme mechanism and biosynthesis of natural products

generation, distribution, and function of small molecule-protein conjugates

intra- and intercellular communication mediated by small molecules

large-scale studies enabled by the use of chemistry-based technology: proteomics, lipidomics, metabolomics, and glycomics

mechanistic studies on carbohydrates, lipids, peptides, proteins, and nucleic acids

novel molecular probes to identify and characterize potential therapeutic targets

protein and enzyme design and engineering

special chemical techniques (e.g., click chemistry and molecular imaging) to study biomolecules in living cells and organisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of chemical biology approaches in fields such as medicinal chemistry, biochemistry, chemical genetics, structural biology, cell biology, glycobiology, systems biology, nanotechnology, pharmacology, immunology, microbiology, neuroscience, and oncology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and manipulation of biological systems and processes at the molecular level, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Chemical Biology section does not consider studies centered on clinical trials, as its focus is on the development and application of chemical biology approaches in various fields. However, it does welcome submissions related to infectious diseases, medical diagnosis, and drug therapy, as long as they provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of chemical biology approaches. Physicochemical analysis is also considered within the scope of this section if it contributes to the understanding and manipulation of biological systems and processes at the molecular level. Descriptive or phenomenological studies fall outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemical biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.