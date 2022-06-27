Scope

The Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry section publishes pioneering research across all aspects of medicinal chemistry and drug discovery science. It covers a broad range of topics including rational drug design and optimization, target identification and validation, imaging agents, drug delivery and pharmacology of bioactive molecules. Areas covered include, but are not limited to:

· Design, synthesis and optimization of novel biologically active molecules with significant potential as new pharmacological agents, tools, probes or potential drugs

· Molecular modifications of known chemical entities that lead to a significantly improved understanding of their structure-activity relationships

· Discovery technologies for biologically active molecules from synthetic and natural sources

· Novel and improved methodologies with broad application to medicinal chemistry

· Molecular biological studies of macromolecular targets leading to improved understanding of molecular recognition

· Novel computational, cheminformatics and structural studies for the identification or structure-activity-relationship analysis of bioactive molecules, ligands and their targets

· Effect of molecular structure on the distribution, pharmacokinetics, and metabolic transformation of biologically active compounds

· Pharmacogenetic and pharmacogenomic studies used to enhance drug design and bring new drugs to the market

All studies must contribute a mechanistic understanding of the relationship between molecular structure and biological activity or mode of action. All computational studies must demonstrate a clear use in medicinal chemistry through comparison with experimental data. Studies testing new or existing compounds as pharmacological agents must be carried out in the presence of clear positive and negative controls and include a hypothesis-driven compound design rationale. Studies presenting potential antimicrobial agents should report tests for cytotoxicity and activity against non-related pathogens.