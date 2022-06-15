Scope

The Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of medicinal chemistry and drug discovery science.

Led by Dr. Michael Kassiou from The University of Sydney, the Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of medicinal chemistry, which connect the understanding of molecular structure and biological activity for improved drug design and development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design, synthesis, and optimization of novel biologically active molecules with potential as pharmacological agents, tools, probes, or potential drugs

discovery technologies for biologically active molecules from synthetic and natural sources

effect of molecular structure on the distribution, pharmacokinetics, and metabolic transformation of biologically active compounds

molecular biological studies of macromolecular targets leading to improved understanding of molecular recognition

molecular modifications of known chemical entities leading to a significantly improved understanding of their structure-activity relationships

novel and improved methodologies with broad application to medicinal chemistry

novel computational, cheminformatics, and structural studies for the identification or structure-activity-relationship analysis of bioactive molecules, ligands, and their targets

pharmacogenetic and pharmacogenomic studies used to enhance drug design and bring new drugs to the market

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between molecular structure and biological activity or mode of action, with a focus on improving drug design and development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the medicinal chemistry, drug discovery science, and improved drug design and development (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry section does not consider submissions related to traditional Chinese medicine, herbal medicine, or alternative medicine, as they fall outside its primary scope. However, the section may consider studies involving natural sources for the discovery of biologically active molecules, as long as they are in line with the section's focus on advancing the understanding of medicinal chemistry and drug discovery science. Additionally, while animal studies are not the main focus of this section, pharmacogenetic and pharmacogenomic studies used to enhance drug design and bring new drugs to the market may be considered if they contribute to the understanding of molecular structure and biological activity or mode of action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medicinal chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.