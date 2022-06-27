Scope

The Nanoscience section publishes pioneering fundamental and applied research across all aspects of nanoscience. Submissions are solicited in all topical areas relating to the synthesis, assembly, characterization and simulation of nanostructures, as well as nanofabrication methods and tools for nanoscience, from a chemical point of view. Topics covered by the section include, but are not limited to:

· 0D nanomaterials, such as QDs, C dots, nanoclusters

· 1D nanomaterials, such as nanotubes, nanowires

· 2D nanomaterials, such as graphene, black phosphorus, BN

· Self-assembly and directed self-assembly

· Molecular machines and motors

· Nanomaterials for bio-application and biomedicine

· Nanocatalysis

· Nanosensors

· Nanophotonics

· Plasmonics

All articles must report high-quality reproducible work of significant interest to the broad chemistry readership of the section. Descriptive characterization studies and work solely reporting on toxicity, regulatory approaches and risk assessment do not fall within the scope of this section.

Research with a focus on nanofabrication methods and the synthesis, assembly and characterization of nanostructures with biomedical, energy and environmental applications should be directed to our sister journal Frontiers in Nanotechnology.