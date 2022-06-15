Scope

The Nanoscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and development of nanoscale materials and technologies.

Led by Professor Zoe Pikramenou from the University of Birmingham, the Nanoscience section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanoscience, which connect fundamental and applied research in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

nanocatalysis

nanomaterials for bio-application and biomedicine

nanoparticles such as quantum dots, carbon dots, noble metal nanoparticles (gold, silver, platinum), nanoclusters, silica nanoparticles, soft nanoparticles (polymers), upconverting nanoparticles

nanophotonics

nanosensors

plasmonics

self-assembly and directed self-assembly nanostructures

nanoarchitectures such as nanotubes, nanowires nanostars

molecular machines and motors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, assembly, characterization, and simulation of nanostructures, as well as nanofabrication methods and tools for nanoscience from a chemical perspective.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the nanoscience, nanomaterials, self-assembly, molecular machines, nanomaterials for bio-application and biomedicine, nanocatalysis, nanosensors, nanophotonics, and plasmonics (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being; SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nanoscience section does not consider articles focused on descriptive characterization studies, toxicity, regulatory approaches, and risk assessment. However, it should be noted that some topics mentioned in the exclusions, such as biomedical engineering, tissue engineering, stem cell research, and bone regeneration, may be relevant to the in-scope areas, particularly when they involve nanomaterials for bio-application and biomedicine. Therefore, submissions related to these topics will be considered if they report high-quality, reproducible work of significant interest to the broad chemistry readership and are in line with the section's focus on nanoscience and nanomaterials.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanoscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.