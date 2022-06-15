Scope

The Photocatalysis and Photochemistry section is committed to publishing research centered on innovative and original findings in the fields of photocatalysis and related photochemistry.

Under the guidance of Dr. Bunsho Ohtani from Hokkaido University, the Photocatalysis and Photochemistry section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of photocatalysis and photochemistry, aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of these processes and their applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

artificial photosynthesis

environmental photocatalysis

excited state properties of solid materials

heterogeneous photocatalysis using solid photocatalysts

homogeneous photocatalysis using molecules and metal complexes

hybrid photocatalytic systems

material science on photocatalysts and related materials

mechanistic and kinetic studies on photocatalysis and related photoreactions

photochemotherapy and photodynamic therapy

photochromism

photoelectrochemistry

photoreactions and catalytic reactions as a basis of photocatalysis

spectroscopy on solid materials

synthesis and characterization of photocatalysts

theoretical studies on photocatalysts and photocatalytic reactions

Submissions should offer a thorough understanding of photocatalytic processes or demonstrate correlations between the synthesis, structure, and performance of photocatalytic or related photochemical systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the photocatalysis, photochemistry, artificial photosynthesis, environmental photocatalysis, and photochemotherapy in relation to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Photocatalysis and Photochemistry section does not consider studies on the use of organic dyes as test compounds for visible-light activity and those that fail to provide insight or mechanistic understanding of photocatalytic systems. However, research focused on dye treatment or processes specific to the textile industry may be considered if they contribute to the advancement of photocatalysis, photochemistry, artificial photosynthesis, environmental photocatalysis, and photochemotherapy in relation to sustainable energy, industry innovation, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Photocatalysis and Photochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.