Scope

The Photocatalysis and Photochemistry section of Frontiers in Chemistry publishes novel, original and high-quality research across the entire field of photocatalysis and related photochemistry which may extend the scope of photocatalysis. The section provides a single forum to highlight high-quality work across all aspects of photocatalysis, presenting a balanced mix of fundamental, experimental and technology-oriented works. Fields of research covered in the section include but are not limited to:

• Heterogeneous photocatalysis using solid photocatalysts

• Homogeneous photocatalysis using molecules and metal complexes

• Hybrid photocatalytic systems

• Photoreactions and catalytic reactions as a basis of photocatalysis

• Photoelectrochemistry

• Synthesis and characterization of photocatalysts

• Material science on photocatalysts and related materials

• Mechanistic and kinetic studies on photocatalysis and related photoreactions

• Theoretical studies on photocatalysts and photocatalytic reactions

• Spectroscopy on solid materials

• Excited state properties of solid materials

• Artificial photosynthesis

• Environmental photocatalysis

• Photochemotherapy and photodynamic therapy

• Photochromism

Articles must show conceptual advances or novel insights into photocatalytic processes or demonstrate correlations between synthesis, structure and performance of photocatalytic or related photochemical systems. Studies that are not a simple extension based on "common sense in photocatalysis studies" indicating/claiming novel concepts are highly welcomed, i.e., novel ideas being logically correct are accepted, even if they sound strange in reference to "common sense".

Studies on the use of organic dyes as test compounds for visible-light activity and studies that fail to reveal any insight or mechanistic understanding of photocatalytic systems do not fall within the scope of this section.