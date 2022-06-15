Scope

The Solid State Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of solid state chemistry and its applications.

Led by Dr. Elena Boldyreva from Novosibirsk State University, the Solid State Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of solid state chemistry, which connect fundamental knowledge with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

amorphous solids

biomineralization

bonding in solids

computational techniques in solid state chemistry and heterogeneous catalysis

control of crystal size and/or shape

crystal growth mechanisms

fundamentals of melting and dissolution

high-pressure solid state chemistry

instrumental techniques

in situ and operando studies

mechanochemistry

order-disorder transitions

phase equilibria

phase transitions

polymorphism control

reactivity of solids

solid-liquid interfaces

smart materials

solid state chemistry and catalysis

solid state chemistry of drugs

solid state chemistry and electrochemistry

solid state chemistry of materials

solid state photochemistry

solid state reactions

stress and strain in solid state reactions

structure-properties relations

supramolecular solid state chemistry

surface and interfacial chemistry

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the preparation, structure, properties, and reactivity of solid compounds and materials.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of solid state chemistry, its applications, and sustainable materials development, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Solid State Chemistry section does not consider research focusing solely on materials science without deep chemical insight. Studies unrelated to the synthesis, characterization, and properties of solid-state materials, including those focused on clinical applications, product efficacy, or sociological aspects, also fall outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of solid state chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.