Scope

The Solid State Chemistry section publishes significant advances across all fields of solid state chemistry. Emphasis is placed on the preparation, structure, and properties of the solid state, and on the reactivity of solid compounds and materials.

Research Areas include:

Amorphous solids

Biomineralization

Bonding in solids

Computational techniques in solid state chemistry and heterogeneous catalysis

Control of crystal size and/or shape

Crystal growth mechanisms

Fundamentals of melting and dissolution

High-pressure solid state chemistry

Instrumental techniques

In situ and operando studies

Mechanochemistry

Order-disorder transitions

Phase equilibria

Phase transitions

Polymorphism control

Reactivity of solids

Solid-liquid interfaces

Smart materials

Solid state chemistry and catalysis

Solid state chemistry of drugs

Solid state chemistry and electrochemistry

Solid state chemistry of materials

Solid state photochemistry

Solid state reactions

Stress and strain in solid state reactions

Structure-properties relations

Supramolecular solid state chemistry

Surface and interfacial chemistry

Particular consideration should be given to new preparative techniques, new experimental techniques to monitor transformations involving solid compounds including in situ and operando, as well as to the control of solid state reactivity. Novel insights into materials chemistry, with an emphasis on bonding within solids, phase equilibria, including phase diagrams, are also welcome. Theoretical and computational studies are welcome provided they display real-world insights or applications. Any chemical, structural, thermodynamic, electronic, or magnetic properties and processes in solids should be clearly stated. Any research focusing solely on materials science without any deep chemical insight should be submitted to our sister journal Frontiers in Materials.