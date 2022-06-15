Scope

The Theoretical and Computational Chemistry section focuses on the development and state-of the-art applications of theoretical and computational approaches in chemistry and related disciplines. It publishes high-quality research dealing with problems relating to structure, dynamics, interactions, reaction mechanisms, reaction rates and catalysis involving atoms, molecules, clusters, nano-structures, surfaces and bulk matter.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

ab-initio and semi-empirical quantum mechanics

ab-initio dynamics

bio- and macromolecular structure prediction and dynamics

computer-aided material sciences

computer-aided molecular design and modelling

density functional theory

force field/molecular mechanics methods

machine-learning approaches for the description of chemical interactions, structure prediction and catalysis

molecular dynamics

QM/MM approaches

quantum dynamics

statistical mechanics, including non-equilibrium statistical mechanics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of theoretical and computational methods to address problems related to structure, dynamics, interactions, reaction mechanisms, reaction rates, and catalysis in various areas of chemistry.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Theoretical and Computational Chemistry section does not consider research focused on Machine-learning approaches that do not focus on chemical interactions, structure predication and catalysis. The section is dedicated to publishing research that advances theoretical and computational approaches in chemistry and related disciplines, and submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of these methods to address problems in various areas of chemistry.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of theoretical and computational chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.