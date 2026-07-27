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21 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 17 Sep 2025

DNA damage and repair in patients with early chronic kidney disease with or without type 2 diabetes

in Diabetes Nephropathy

  • Jorge Andrade-Sierra
  • Leonardo Pazarín-Villaseñor
  • Andrés García-Sánchez
  • Ernesto Germán Cardona-Muñoz
  • Wendy Campos-Pérez
  • Erika Martínez-López
  • Tannia Isabel Campos-Bayardo
  • Daniel Román-Rojas
  • Luis Francisco Gómez-Hermosillo
  • Jorge Casillas-Moreno
Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare
doi 10.3389/fcdhc.2025.1601311
  • 2,903 views

Systematic Review

Published on 25 Apr 2025

Prevalence of nephropathy among patients with diabetes mellitus in Africa: a systematic review and meta-analysis

in Diabetes Nephropathy

  • Grace I. Adebayo-Gege
  • Peter Ifeoluwa Adegbola
  • Lawrence Dayo Adedayo
  • Adegboyega Moses Oyefabi
  • Ifeoluwa Temitayo Oyeyemi
  • Odeniran Olubukola
  • Adewale Adegboyega Oke
  • Oluchukwu Perpetual Okeke
  • Olunike Rebecca Abodunrin
  • Folahanmi Tomiwa Akinsolu
Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare
doi 10.3389/fcdhc.2025.1551088
  • 6,879 views
  • 9 citations