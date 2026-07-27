Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare

Brief Research Report
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
Bone Morphogenetic Protein 4-Associated Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Diabetic Nephropathy Involves Parkin Downregulation
in Diabetes Nephropathy
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