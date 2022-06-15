Department of Translational and Precision Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, Sapienza University of Rome

Scope

The Clinical Nutrition section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the relationship between nutrition and disease, as well as nutritional care and support.

Led by Dr. Maurizio Muscaritoli from the Department of Translational and Precision Medicine at Sapienza University of Rome and Dr. Paula Ravasco from the Catholic University of Portugal, the Clinical Nutrition section welcomes submissions in various domains of clinical nutrition, which connect the understanding of metabolic and nutritional disturbances to the development of new methodologies and treatments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancements in the field of clinical nutrition

clinical application of nutritional care

design and development of nutritional support

metabolic and nutritional disturbances

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between nutrition and disease, as well as the development and application of nutritional support and care.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of metabolic and nutritional disturbances, nutritional support design and development, clinical application of nutritional support, new approaches to understanding clinical nutrition, and innovative ideas for treatment development, contributing to SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Clinical Nutrition section does not consider submissions focused on epidemiology or genetics. However, studies related to specific medical conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and sleep disorders, will be considered if they have a strong connection to clinical nutrition interventions. Additionally, while studies on breastfeeding and infant nutrition without a fundamental basis in clinical nutrition interventions are outside the scope of this section, those that demonstrate a clear link to nutritional care and support will be welcomed.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical nutrition to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.