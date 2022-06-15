Scope

The Nutrigenomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between genes, diet, and health.

Led by Dr. Annalisa Terranegra from Sidra Medicine, the Nutrigenomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics, which explore the connections between genetic factors and nutritional responses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of epigenetic changes caused by diet, or effects of epigenetic changes on nutrition, metabolism, physical activity, feeding behaviors, and nutrition-related diseases

identification of genes, gene regulation, gene expression, and genetic variants related to nutrition, metabolism, physical activity, feeding behaviors, and nutrition-related diseases

machine learning and artificial intelligence approaches to explain the role of diet in health and disease

multi-omics integration analysis assessing the complex interaction diet-genes-metabolites-microbiome

studies on the gut microbiota's metagenome and microbial metabolome, as well as gene regulation or gene expression within the microbiome that influences an organism's nutrition, metabolism, physical activity, feeding behaviors, and nutrition-related diseases

studies on the human metabolome that identify biomarkers and molecules involved in an organism's nutrition, metabolism, physical activity, feeding behaviors, and nutrition-related diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between genetics, diet, and health outcomes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics, and SDGs such as Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Zero Hunger (SDG 2), and Quality Education (SDG 4).

The Nutrigenomics section does not consider topics related to livestock genomics, crop genomics, and agricultural breeding or crop production, such as rice cultivation, as they fall outside the scope of nutrigenomic interactions and their impact on human health and nutrition.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.