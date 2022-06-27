Main content

Scope Bidirectional interactions between genes and the diet — which the discipline of nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics seeks to unravel — are a rapidly developing area of research within nutrition and metabolism. Section Nutrigenomics aims to publish significant nutritionally-relevant clinical and basic research findings based on nutrigenomic approaches. Specifically, we welcome papers on the following topics:

1) identification of genes, gene regulation, gene expression, and genetic variants related to nutrition, metabolism, energy utilization, activity, and feeding behaviors;

2) characterization of epigenetic changes caused by diet, or effects of epigenetic changes on nutrition, metabolism, energy utilization, activity, and feeding behaviors;

3) bioinformatic approaches relevant to nutrigenomics;

4) studies on the gut microbiota’s metagenome, as well as gene regulation or gene expression within the microbiome that influences an organism’s nutrition, metabolism, energy utilization, activity, and feeding behaviors Frontiers in Nutrition is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

