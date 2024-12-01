alejandro cifuentes
Foodomics Lab, CIAL, Spanish National Research Council
Madrid, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Foodomics Lab, CIAL, Spanish National Research Council
Madrid, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Institute of Food Science Research, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Nice-Pak Products LLC
Montvale, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia
Parit Raja, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn
Olsztyn, Poland
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
University of Otago
Dunedin, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Institute of Pharmacy, MET Bhujbal Knowledge City
Nashik, India
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
University of Kashmir
Srinagar, India
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Guangdong Ocean University
Zhanjiang, China
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Escola Superior de Hotelaria e Turismo do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Sylhet, Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Department of Nutrition and Food Technology, Faculty of Agriculture, Jordan University of Science and Technology
Irbid, Jordan
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Faculty of Pharmacy, Federal University of Minas Gerais
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology
Universidad San Francisco de Quito
Quito, Ecuador
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Food Science Technology