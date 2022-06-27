Main content

Scope Nutrition is a crucial underlying factor in many of the challenges our current world faces, including the epidemic of overweight and obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease in an aging population. More insight in how nutrition affects our metabolic health is of crucial importance in defining more effective and targeted intervention and prevention strategies for chronic metabolic diseases. Nutrition and Metabolism publishes rigorously peer-reviewed studies focused on nutrition and metabolism ranging from early nutrition to nutrition in the elderly, from molecular mechanisms to in vivo human physiology and from nutritional and clinical intervention studies to population studies. Specialty Chief Editor Ellen E Blaak from Maastricht University is supported by an outstanding editorial board of internationally renowned scientists. This multidisciplinary open-access journal section is at the forefront of scientific interchange and dissemination of the clinical and metabolic aspects of nutrition in relation to chronic metabolic diseases and impactful discoveries for scientists and health practitioners from around the globe as well as the public worldwide. The scope of Nutrition and Metabolism includes studies on molecular nutrition as well as integrative physiology in the context of obesity, diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Besides diet, also physical exercise and the interaction between diet and physical activity is a focus area. New and innovative areas and methodologies are of interest, including the field of host-microbe interactions, sex-related differences in metabolism, the timing of food intake, the balance between healthy and sustainable foods as well as personalized nutrition and related -omic based methods to achieve a better insight into the complex interaction between nutrition and human metabolism. Frontiers in Nutrition is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nutr.

Abbreviation fnut

Electronic ISSN 2296-861X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.59 Impact Factor 4.3 CiteScore

Submission Nutrition and Metabolism welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nutrition and Metabolism, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

