Scope

The Nutrition and Metabolism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the complex interactions between nutrition and human metabolism.

Led by Dr. Barbara R Cardoso from Monash university, Australia, the Nutrition and Metabolism section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutrition and metabolism, which connect the understanding of metabolic health and the development of targeted intervention and prevention strategies for chronic metabolic diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

balance between healthy and sustainable foods

diet and physical exercise interactions

host-microbe interactions

integrative physiology in the context of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome

molecular nutrition

personalized nutrition and related -omic based methods

sex-related differences in metabolism

timing of food intake

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intricate relationship between nutrition and human metabolism, aiming to improve the understanding and management of chronic metabolic diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nutrition and Metabolism section does not consider submissions focused on cancer research, as this topic falls outside the scope of nutrition and metabolism research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutrition and metabolism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.