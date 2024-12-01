elliot berry
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University
Fes, Morocco
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University of Kashmir
Srinagar, India
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
Montana State University
Bozeman, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University of Cantabria
Santander, Spain
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
Department for Sustainable Development and Ecological Transition, University of Eastern Piedmont
Vercelli, Italy
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University of Algarve
Faro, Portugal
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, United States
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR)
Shimla, India
Associate Editor
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets