Scope

The Nutrition Methodology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the science of nutrition through valid methodology.

Led by Dr. Angela Zivkovic and Dr. J German from the University of California, Davis, the Nutrition Methodology section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutrition science, which emphasize the importance of methodological rigor in achieving better health outcomes for individuals and populations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

human feeding protocols

methodological aspects of data generation, data analysis, and data interpretation and reporting in nutrition science

methodology for model organism studies

other pertinent approaches

statistical aspects of measurement, design, and analysis

technical measurement aspects (e.g., MRI protocols)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the methodological aspects of nutrition science, ensuring the validity and reliability of research findings.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Nutrition Methodology section and SDGs, such as ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages (SDG 3), ending hunger and achieving food security (SDG 2), and fostering sustainable consumption and production patterns (SDG 12).

The Nutrition Methodology section does not consider studies that solely focus on the identification of nutrient deficiencies or basic nutrient interventions without a clear methodological innovation or advancement in the field of nutrition research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutrition science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.