Scope From machine to living organism, from cell to whole animal, from person to population, from physics to sociology, from our evolutionary past to projections of the future, from agriculture to medicine, individual treatments to public policy, from causes to consequences to cures – methodological issues pertinent to all of these and any other domains of inquiry related to the science of nutrition, obesity, and energetics are fair game for Nutrition Methodology. Validity of methodology applied in any scientific inquiry is a key aspect of its sound epistemological foundations. This is especially important given the role and potential of nutrition as an intervention mechanism to improve the health and well-being of persons and populations. The mission of this section is to publish and emphasize the role of valid methodology in advancing nutrition science. This section focuses on methodological aspects of data generation, data analysis, and data interpretation and reporting in nutrition science. These would include statistical aspects of measurement, design, and analysis. Methodology for model organism studies, technical measurement aspects (e.g., MRI protocols), human feeding protocols, and other pertinent approaches will all be considered. Potential authors are encouraged (but not required) to showcase their methodology with examples involving real data. The utility of new methods can be demonstrated using simulations, plasmodes, phantom studies, and analytical (mathematical) methods as applicable. Frontiers in Nutrition is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Nutrition Methodology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nutrition Methodology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

