Scope

The Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of human biology, food environments, and planetary boundaries.

Led by Dr. David Raubenheimer from The University of Sydney and Dr. Mark Lawrence from Deakin University, the Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutritional ecology and anthropology, which explore the connections between established disciplines and contribute to the understanding of food's role in human and planetary wellbeing.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

consumer behavior

food anthropology

food environment research

food policy

food processing

food sustainability

food systems dynamics

health economics

healthy and sustainable dietary patterns

human nutritional adaptation

public health

theory in nutritional ecology and anthropology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the impact of food systems on human and planetary wellbeing, with a focus on integrative studies that have broad implications and a critical perspective on conventional concepts and methods in nutrition science and consumer behavior disciplines.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the nutritional ecology and anthropology, consumer behavior, food anthropology, food environment research, food policy, food processing, food sustainability, food systems dynamics, health economics, healthy and sustainable dietary patterns, human nutritional adaptation, public health, and theory in nutritional ecology and anthropology, and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutritional ecology and anthropology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.