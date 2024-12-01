mark andrew lawrence
Deakin University
Geelong, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Associate Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology
Colorado School of Public Health
Aurora, United States
Associate Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology
UMR7206 Eco Anthropologie et Ethnobiologie (EAE)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology
University of Ghana
Accra, Ghana
Associate Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology
Egerton University
Njoro, Kenya
Associate Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology
Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, School of Health Science and Education, Harokopio University
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology
Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Nutritional Ecology and Anthropology