Scope

The Sport and Exercise Nutrition section publishes research focused on the optimization of dietary strategies for exercise training and sports performance.

Led by Dr. David Nieman from Appalachian State University, the Sport and Exercise Nutrition section welcomes submissions that combine any nutrition-based topic with training and performance outcomes for any type of exercise mode or sport, inline with the SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Sports nutrition topic areas include the following:

eating behavior and eating disorders issues with athletes

energy, body composition, metabolism and weight management issues for athletes

hydration approaches to support exercise training

macronutrient and micronutrient intake strategies to support performance

nutrition-based strategies to enhance exercise recovery

nutrition relationships to injury rates and recovery, muscle damage and soreness in athletes

performance-related supplements and ergogenic aids including food components and herbs

underlying mechanisms for nutrition-exercise performance relationships including biochemical pathways and perturbations in muscle physiology, genetic expression, and immune function

Submissions that do not have a clear connection to the optimization of dietary strategies for exercise training and sports performance across different populations will not be considered. For example, epidemiological studies on physical activity and health, disease risk factors, or chronic disease should not be sent to the Sport and Exercise Nutrition section.