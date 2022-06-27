Main content

Specialty chief editor david christopher nieman Appalachian State University Boone , United States Specialty Chief Editor Sport and Exercise Nutrition

Scope Sport and Exercise Nutrition is the only fully open-access section devoted to publishing high-class research in sport nutrition. There is a growing awareness that adequate dietary strategies are absolute key factors in optimizing exercise training and sports performance. The work of sport dieticians and exercise professionals requires a solid evidence base through well-designed experiments. Therefore, we solicit for this section, new ground-breaking scientific papers on the physiological, dietetic, behavioral, genetic, clinical or methodological aspects of sport and exercise nutrition. The section welcomes both fundamental research (human, animal, cells) as well as findings that are directly applicable to the active community, ranging from the truly elite athletes over the general population to the physically frail patient groups. We also invite studies on the interaction of diet and physical activity on health and well-being. Our ultimate goal is to create an active community of researchers in sport and exercise nutrition and to stimulate fast and free dissemination of their high-quality research findings. Frontiers in Nutrition is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nutr.

Abbreviation fnut

Electronic ISSN 2296-861X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.59 Impact Factor 4.3 CiteScore

Submission Sport and Exercise Nutrition welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sport and Exercise Nutrition, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.