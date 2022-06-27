michael charlton
Swansea University
Swansea , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Swansea University
Swansea , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Universidade NOVA de Lisboa
Lisbon , Portugal
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
University of Groningen
Groningen , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Clemson University
Clemson , United States
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Curtin University
Perth , Australia
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
University College Dublin
Dublin , Ireland
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Vitthalbhai Patel & Rajratna P. T. Patel Science College
Anand , India
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
University of Kent
Canterbury , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
ParisTech Institut d’Optique Graduate School
Orsay , France
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
UMR6252 Centre de Recherche sur les Ions, les Matériaux et la Photonique (CIMAP)
Caen , France
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Fudan University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Dublin City University
Dublin , Ireland
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Faculty of Sciences and Technology, New University of Lisbon
Caparica , Portugal
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Department of Physics, School of Sciences, University of Ioannina
Ioannina , Greece
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Hefei , China
Guest Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics