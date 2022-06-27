nigel john mason
University of Kent
Canterbury, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad
Dhanbad, India
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Department of Physics, School of Sciences, University of Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
University of Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
UMR6252 Centre de Recherche sur les Ions, les Matériaux et la Photonique (CIMAP)
Caen, France
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Los Alamos National Laboratory (DOE)
Los Alamos, United States
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Faculty of Sciences and Technology, New University of Lisbon
Caparica, Portugal
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Curtin University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Wayne State University
Detroit, United States
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Rice University
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Institute of Physics, University of Belgrade
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Italian Space Agency (ASI)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics
Vitthalbhai Patel & Rajratna P. T. Patel Science College
Anand, India
Associate Editor
Atomic and Molecular Physics