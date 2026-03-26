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Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Biophysics
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
Eonyang, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Biophysics
Universitat Politècnica de València
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Biophysics
Department of Biophysics, Panjab University
Chandigarh, India
Associate Editor
Biophysics