Mission & scope

Frontiers in Physics explores the entire field of physics, from experimental to computational to theoretical physics.

This multidisciplinary journal is led by Field Chief Editor Professor Alex Hansen (Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway) and indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE), the DOAJ, the Astrophysics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), and more. From subatomic particles to the physics of earthquakes, Frontiers in Physics seeks to understand the behavior and constitution of all matter and forces that form the building blocks of the universe. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

accelerator physics

atomic and molecular physics

biophysics

chemical physics and physical chemistry

complex physical systems

condensed matter physics

fluid dynamics

high-energy and astroparticle physics

medical physics and imaging

nuclear physics

optics and photonics

physical acoustics and ultrasonics

plasma physics

radiation detectors and imaging

social physics

soft matter physics

space, stellar, and solar physics

statistical, computational, and mathematical physics

quantum engineering and technology.

Manuscripts that focus on engineering problems without connection to general physical principles are not suitable for publication in this journal. Furthermore, manuscripts on medical treatments, patient care, surgical procedures, or healthcare economics are also not suitable for publication by the journal. Manuscripts that primarily deal with the development and application of machine learning technologies in non-physics domains, or the operation and optimization of power grids, also do not fall within the scope of this journal. Finally, Frontiers in Physics is firmly committed to peaceful scientific advancement and will not publish manuscripts describing research that focuses on methods to harm people or promote violence.

Authors submitting to Frontiers in Physics are responsible for ensuring clarity and precision in their work. While Generative AI tools can be utilized to enhance the language and presentation of a manuscript, they should not be relied upon to solve scientific problems or create original content to an extent that would lead to the inclusion of AI technologies as co-authors. All use of Generative AI tools must be transparently disclosed in line with Frontiers' author guidelines.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Physics is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.