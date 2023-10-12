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Lynker Technologies LLC
Leesburg, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Department of Mathematics, Physics and Electrical Engineering, Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA)
Bangalore, India
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics