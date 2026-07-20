Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Greifswald
Greifswald, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Condensed Matter Physics
Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Condensed Matter Physics
University of Warwick
Coventry, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Condensed Matter Physics
Dipartimento di Matematica e Fisica "Ennio De Giorgi", Università del Salento
Lecce, Italy
Associate Editor
Condensed Matter Physics