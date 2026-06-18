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Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Consultant
Bloomington, United States
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
ELI Beamlines Research Center, Institute of Physics (ASCR)
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics