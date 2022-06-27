erika eiser
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Consultant
Bloomington, United States
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
ELI Beamlines Research Center, Institute of Physics (ASCR)
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
School of Engineering, University of Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
San Diego State University
San Diego, United States
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Niels Bohr Institute, Faculty of Natural and Life Sciences, University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
University of Guanajuato
Guanajuato, Mexico
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Georgetown University
Washington, United States
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Van der Waals-Zeeman Institute, Institute of Physics, University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
University of Patras
Patras, Greece
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Julich Research Center, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Jülich, Germany
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
National Institute of Technology Warangal
Warangal, India
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics
Christ University
Bangalore, India
Associate Editor
Soft Matter Physics