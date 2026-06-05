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University of Missouri
Columbia, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Acoustics
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Physical Acoustics and Ultrasonics
Inserm iBrain
Tours, France
Associate Editor
Physical Acoustics and Ultrasonics
University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Associate Editor
Physical Acoustics and Ultrasonics