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Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shanghai, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Medical Physics and Imaging
Centro Fermi - Museo storico della fisica e Centro studi e ricerche Enrico Fermi
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Medical Physics and Imaging
University of Geneva
Geneva, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Medical Physics and Imaging
Hannover Medical School
Hanover, Germany
Associate Editor
Medical Physics and Imaging