Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Accelerator Physics
UMR9012 Laboratoire de Physique des 2 infinis Irène Joliot-Curie (IJCLab)
Orsay-Ville, France
Associate Editor
Accelerator Physics
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Geneva, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Accelerator Physics
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Accelerator Physics