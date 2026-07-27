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The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Accelerator Physics
UMR9012 Laboratoire de Physique des 2 infinis Irène Joliot-Curie (IJCLab)
Orsay-Ville, France
Associate Editor
Accelerator Physics
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Accelerator Physics
GSI Helmholtz Center for Heavy Ion Research, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Darmstadt, Germany
Associate Editor
Accelerator Physics