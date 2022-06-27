scott william mcintosh
Lynker Technologies LLC
Leesburg, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Department of Mathematics, Physics and Electrical Engineering, Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA)
Bangalore, India
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço (IA)
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
University of Extremadura
Badajoz, Spain
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Southwest Research Institute Boulder
Boulder, United States
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
The MITRE Corporation
McLean, United States
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
State Key Laboratory of Space Weather, National Space Science Center, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Physikalisch-Meteorologisches Observatorium Davos
Davos, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
National Solar Observatory
Boulder, United States
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
University of Alabama in Huntsville
Huntsville, United States
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Aarhus University
Aarhus, Denmark
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics
University of Maryland
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Stellar and Solar Physics