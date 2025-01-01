keivan aghababaei samani
Department of Physics, Isfahan University of Technology
Isfahan, Iran
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Department of Physics, Isfahan University of Technology
Isfahan, Iran
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
Getafe, Spain
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
University of Burdwan
Bardhaman, India
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Department of Physics, University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
SRM University
Amaravathi, India
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Department of Chemical Engineering, Materials and Environment, Sapienza University of Rome
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
University of Namur
Namur, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
UMR7293 Laboratoire J L Lagrange (LAGRANGE)
Nice, France
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Department of Physics, School of Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, United States
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
Helmholtz Institute for Functional Marine Biodiversity (HIFMB)
Oldenburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems
New York University Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Complex Physical Systems