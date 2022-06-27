Scope

In this section of Frontiers in Physics devoted to Complex Systems, we shall endeavour to relinquish the blames of interdisciplinarity while retaining its many blessings.

How? By focussing our attention on systems whose complexity stems from genuine physical principles. This does not rule out economics, finance, psycho- and social sciences, but the topmost focus is elsewhere, namely on problems in physics, chemistry, biology and engineering, whose complexity results from the close and subtle cooperation/competition of multiple physical mechanisms sustained by concurrent interaction over a broad spectrum of scales in space and even more so in time. This is still very broad, but concrete examples sprawl galore:

• Classic physics-based complexity: fluid motion at all scales, soft flowing matter, glassy systems, energy-saving materials, active and biological systems.

• Complexity at the interface between physics and biology. In particular, the question as to whether biological systems may attain levels of organisational complexity not accessible by the methods of physics. Although this may verge to the philosophical, it is of utmost importance for many of the most pressing problems of modern science and society, to begin with environment.

• Complexity in Quantum systems: Complexity straddles across the quantum/classical divide, hence our Section will be equally concerned with quantum systems, in and out of equilibrium, and their modern implications for quantum materials, quantum computing and information.

• Complexity in AI, Big Data and Machine Learning: In the last decades AI has made bold steps (and often too bold claims) in the direction of handling systems whose complexity seems to exceed the capability of even our most powerful theoretical and computational methods. That's whether AI, Big Data and Machine Learning take stage, often fuelled more by commercial drivers than by scientific ones. Leaving hype aside, the fact remains that physically-aware machine learning is opening a fourth dimension to the space of scientific exploration. This is true especially whenever complexity inhabits ultra-dimensional spaces, the infamous "dimensional curse" which stands in the way of many important problems of modern Science and Society. Our section is definitely encouraging submission in this area.

Finally, the section is inevitably reflecting the theoretical background of its editorial board. Yet, experimental research is strongly encouraged and always welcome.