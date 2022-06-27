Scope

Computational Physics aims to foster the interaction among physicists, mathematicians, and computer scientists. Our ability to understand phenomena in nature has been greatly enhanced by rapid advances in computational physics. Several areas of research feed into this: improved experiments and observations leading to more detailed theoretical models, improved mathematical techniques, new generations of supercomputers based on new technologies, and the rapid progress in other areas of computer science beyond high-performance computing. This allows for more and more sophisticated models derived from theories in physics and mathematics to be computationally simulated. Computational Physics is centered on enhancing the exchange between these different fields in order to improve computational methodologies so that we better understand sophisticated phenomena in nature. While the section is primarily focused on research on computational methods, we welcome computational studies that validate and test these methods. We welcome submissions among others in the following fields: - numerical methodologies and their computational algorithms and implementation - mathematical techniques leading to sophisticated models useful for computation - multi-scale approaches and their mathematical & physical foundations - numerical and analytical methods - computational probability and Monte-Carlo methods - interrelationships between computational infrastructure and the mathematical/computational modeling - all aspects of high performance computation and statistical computing - new programming paradigms for scientific computing - translation of computer science research into physics (e.g. visual computing, theoretical models, complexity theory, …) - software issues, benchmarking, software release. While Computational Physics is primarily centered on the development of new methods and the integration of applied mathematics and state-of-the-art computer science into physics research, reports on the applications of computational methods to tackle physics problems are also welcome. In addition, computational methods pave the way for new approaches to teach physics and communicate scientific results. We therefore will invite reviews and comments on efforts in this important area.