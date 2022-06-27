Scope

The specialty section Fluid Dynamics publishes works focused on all areas associated with the physics of fluids and of fluid flows. The section welcomes submissions from researchers who seek to advance the current understanding of flow physics by employing theoretical, computational, experimental approaches or any combinations thereof. The section also publishes contributions focusing on the applications of fluid dynamics in other areas of physics, science, and technology and it also welcomes review articles, perspectives, opinions, methods articles, experiments & codes articles, etc.

Areas covered by this section include (but are not limited to):

• Turbulence fundamentals and modeling

• Fluid-structure interaction, flows in complex geometries and porous media

• Particle-laden flows and suspensions

• Dynamics of Drops, Bubbles, Colloids, fibers, and surfactants

• Acoustics in fluid and gas flows

• Micro-, nano-scale flows and electrokinetics

• Convective, buoyancy-driven, and reactive flows

• Free surface flows, boundary layers, and jets

• Multiphase and multicomponent flows, non-Newtonian flows

• Rheology

• Waves, fluid dynamics instabilities and flow control

• Gas flows and rarefied gas flows

• Compressible and supersonic flows

• Computational fluid dynamics

• Experimental techniques in fluid dynamics

• Quantum fluids

• The flow of active matter

• The applications of fluid dynamics to biological, geophysical and industrial problems

This section in the journal Frontiers in Physics provides an Open-Access publishing forum for the fluid dynamics physics community and also encourages interdisciplinary collaboration through the development of Frontiers Research Topic article collections. Please note that all submissions to Fluid Dynamics must match the scope of the section.