Scope

The Fluid Dynamics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on fluids and flow physics.

Led by Dr. Federico Toschi from Eindhoven University of Technology, the Fluid Dynamics section welcomes submissions in various domains of fluid and flow physics, which aim to enhance the current knowledge of fluids and flows physics and their applications across diverse fields.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acoustics in fluid and gas flows

applications of fluid dynamics to biological, geophysical, and industrial problems

compressible and supersonic flows

computational fluid dynamics

convective, buoyancy-driven, and reactive flows

dynamics of drops, bubbles, colloids, fibres, and surfactants

experimental techniques in fluid dynamics

fluid-structure interaction, flows in complex geometries, and porous media

free surface flows, boundary layers, and jets

gas flows and rarefied gas flows

micro-, nano-scale flows, and electrokinetics

multiphase and multicomponent flows, non-Newtonian flows

particle-laden flows and suspensions

quantum fluids

rheology

the flow of active matter

turbulence fundamentals and modelling

waves, fluid dynamics instabilities, and flow control

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of fluid dynamics and their applications in different fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of fluid physics, fluid flows, and their applications across diverse fields.

The Fluid Dynamics section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on applications of fluid dynamics. Submissions that lack a foundation in fluid behaviour, that do not provide sufficient advancements in the current understanding or do not demonstrate a strong connection to fluid dynamics will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fluid dynamics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.