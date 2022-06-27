Scope

The human race is remarkable in many ways. We sacrifice personal benefits for the common good, we work together to achieve what we are unable to accomplish alone, we are compassionate, and we are social. Yet the XXIst century is challenging us with potentially world-changing problems. Globalization at a planetary scale, global warming, overexploitation of natural resources, and a harrowing gap between rich and poor are just some of the issues that we are facing today. Since these problems cannot be fully understood, let alone solved, from a particular academic perspective only, the future of our societies will be determined by interdisciplinary insights stemming from a collaboration of different scientific disciplines. Physics, particularly methods of statistical physics, paired with network science and digital data, is becoming a key piece of this puzzle.

Social physics enables us to theoretically describe and understand collective social phenomena that originate from interactions among individuals, groups, and governments. From the mitigation of social crisis and inequalities to the preservation of natural resources for next generations, we aim to develop better social systems and more efficient policies for a sustainable future by synergizing physics with the social sciences.

The new Specialty Section of Frontiers in Physics is publishing original research and reviews at the interface of physics and the social sciences. We welcome manuscripts on the following themes: climate impact research, crowd behavior, cultural dynamics, crime and conflicts, econophysics, epidemic spreading, hierarchy formation, human cooperation and mobility, information cascades, language dynamics, opinion formation, pedestrian dynamics, self-organization, smart cities, social networks, tipping points, traffic and transportation, vaccination/immunization, and voting behaviours.