Scope

The Social Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of physics and social sciences.

Led by Dr. Matjaž Perc from the University of Maribor, the Social Physics section welcomes submissions in various domains of social physics, which aim to address complex societal challenges through interdisciplinary collaboration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate impact research

crowd behavior

cultural dynamics

crime and conflicts

econophysics

epidemic spreading

hierarchy formation

human cooperation and mobility

information cascades

language dynamics

opinion formation

pedestrian dynamics

self-organization

smart cities

social networks

tipping points

traffic and transportation

vaccination/immunization

voting behaviors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between physics and social sciences to better understand and address societal issues, including AI and how it impacts societies, societal wellbeing, and interactions in social networks.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the climate impact research, crowd behavior, cultural dynamics, crime and conflicts, econophysics, epidemic spreading, hierarchy formation, human cooperation and mobility, information cascades, language dynamics, opinion formation, pedestrian dynamics, self-organization, smart cities, social networks, tipping points, traffic and transportation, vaccination/immunization, and voting behaviors (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Social Physics section does not consider submissions focusing solely on infectious diseases or energy requirements, as these topics may fall outside the scope of social physics. However, studies related to epidemic spreading and vaccination/immunization are welcome, as they align with the in-scope areas.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.