Scope

Throughout the space environment rich and varied physical processes occur, often processes that cannot be studied in the laboratory. In situ measurements by spacecraft are rare and difficult to make, but unique and extremely valuable. Since the 1960’s these measurements have been accumulating from throughout the ionosphere, throughout the Earth’s magnetosphere and in other planetary magnetospheres, in the solar wind from near the Sun to the end of the heliosphere, and beyond out into the local interstellar medium. In the space-physics environment we see a giant plasma physics system, and systems within systems, all driven by the Sun and its activity.

The specialty section Space Physics welcomes submission of original observational, theoretical, simulation, experimental, and data analytical studies that provide novel insights into the various processes taking place throughout the space environment: The section also welcomes review articles, perspectives, opinions, methods articles, technology & codes articles, etc.

Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

• Magnetospheric physics

• Ionospheric physics

• Solar wind physics

• Coronal physics

• Space plasma physics (waves, reconnection, turbulence, transport, particle acceleration)

• Solar wind interactions with Earth, planets, comets, the interstellar medium, …

• Shock physics

• Energetic particles in the heliosphere

• Space Weather

