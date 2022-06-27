Main content

Scope Frontiers in Stellar and Solar Physics is a first-tier section that aims to publish major insights and original research in all aspects of stellar physics and solar physics. Our section welcomes papers concerning all stages of stellar evolution, from star formation, through the structure and evolution of pre-main sequence, main-sequence and post-main sequence stars, through to supernovae and compact stellar remnants. We also welcome papers on the Sun both as a star, its structure and dynamics, and as its activity impacts geospace and the heliosphere. The study of stellar structure and evolution is one of the main building blocks of our understanding of astrophysics, and the Sun has an importance both as the star that is most amenable to detailed study and as the star that has by far the biggest impact on the Earth and near-Earth environment. At some times in the past, studies of stars and of the Sun have tended to become somewhat separate. But in recent years, the rapid advances in asteroseismology, as well as the quest to better understand solar and stellar dynamos, have in particular emphasized once again the synergy between studies of the stars and the Sun. By bring both stellar physics and solar physics explicitly under one title, our aim with Frontiers in Stellar and Solar Physics is to enhance the synergy between the two areas, whilst at the same time promoting the best stellar physics and the best solar physics research and insights.



Authors submitting manuscripts other than Original Research should highlight in their cover letter how their publication record on the same topic has prepared them for contributing to the field. We also request that prospective organizers of Research Topics provide the Editorial Office (spacesciences@frontiersin.org) with their CV and clarify in the proposal how their research expertise qualifies them to organize a Research Topic on that particular subject. Frontiers in Physics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Stellar and Solar Physics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Stellar and Solar Physics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

