Scope

The Stellar and Solar Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in stellar and solar physics. concerning all stages of stellar evolution and the sun both as a star and its activity.

Led by Dr. Scott McIntosh from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), the Stellar and Solar Physics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of stellar and solar physics, which connect and enhance the synergy between the two areas.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

compact stellar remnants

heliosphere and geospace impacts

main-sequence stars

post-main sequence stars

pre-main sequence stars

solar and stellar dynamos

solar structure and dynamics

star formation

stellar evolution

stellar structure

supernovae

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure, evolution, and dynamics of stars and the Sun, as well as their impact on the Earth and near-Earth environment.

Research primarily centered on non-stellar astrophysical phenomena remains outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of stellar and solar physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.