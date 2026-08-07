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Methods

Published on 15 Jul 2026

Study method for a single-arm, multi-center implementation study of strategies for use by healthcare professionals in offering smokers an adapted proactive referral for online smoking cessation treatment in health check-up settings: a hybrid type 3 effectiveness-implementation study (N-EQUITY2405)

in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions

  • Keiichi Yuwaki
  • Taichi Shimazu
  • Chie Taniguchi
  • Miyuki Odawara
  • Junko Saito
  • Aya Kuchiba
  • Manami Inoue
  • Hirohito Sone
  • Masakazu Nakamura
  • Kiminori Kato
Frontiers in Public Health
doi 10.3389/fpubh.2026.1843479
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