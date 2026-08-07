Frontiers in Public Health

Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
Tobacco use patterns and the social environment among university students in southern Ecuador
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
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Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Community Case Study
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Community Case Study
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Correction
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Community Case Study
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Published on 27 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Accepted on 22 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Published on 20 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Study Protocol
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Methods
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Community Case Study
Published on 10 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions
Systematic Review
Published on 03 Jul 2026
in Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions