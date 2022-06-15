Scope

The Foams section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and applications of various foam systems.

Led by Dr. Anne-Laure Fameau from the Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE), the Foams section welcomes submissions in the various domains of foam research, which aim to enhance understanding and optimize the properties and applications of foams.

Foams are complex hierarchically organised structures and are encountered frequently in everyday life. They may be described as desirable (foodstuffs, commodity formulations such as shampoos & cosmetics), functional (firefighting, medical or building materials, employed in froth flotation) or unwanted (soap scum, hindering consequences of dispersing incompatible media) systems.

Control of their stability is essential to optimise the foam state, or to remove it, and is reliant on building an understanding of structure-property relationships over wide range of length- and time- scales.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of foams

film drainage, coalescence, and rupture

foam disproportionation

foam macro and microstructure

foams stabilized by particulate materials

foams stabilized by polymers and surfactants

non-aqueous foams

novel foaming systems

solid foams

transport in and through foams

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of foam research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.