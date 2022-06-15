Scope

The Gels section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the diverse phenomena associated with molecular, macromolecular and colloidal gels in various systems.

Led by a team of expert editors, the Gels section welcomes submissions in the various domains of soft matter, which connect fields such as biology, physics and chemistry to advance the understanding of gel-related phenomena.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological and filamentous gels

colloidal gels

entropic gels

hydrogels, organogels, xerogels, cryogels and aerogels

polymeric and macromolecular gels

sol-gel processes, methods, and techniques

supramolecular networks and dynamic gels

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the properties, behavior, and applications of gels in biological, artificial, and hybrid systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of soft matter to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.