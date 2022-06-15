Scope

The Polymers section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of polymer science and its applications.

Led by Prof. Kay Saalwächter from the Institute of Physics at Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg, the Polymers section welcomes submissions in various domains of polymer science, which aim to connect theoretical approaches with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptable and responsive polymer materials

design and application of functional polymers

elastomers and gels

novel synthetic approaches towards linear, branched, or crosslinked topologies

polymer (nano)composites

relaxations, segmental and chain dynamics

smart polymer materials

spectroscopy and characterization of polymers

structure formation, crystallization, and self-organization

synthesis of new (co)polymer materials

theory and simulation of polymer materials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, properties, and applications of polymers, contributing to the advancement of the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs, and in particular: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of polymer science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.